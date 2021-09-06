16 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 5, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (379) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (299) NEW RECOVERIES
SIXTEEN (16) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 39,082 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,959 (12.69%) are active cases, 32,873 (84.11%) recoveries and 1,243 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.