16 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Sun Sep 5, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 5, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (379) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (299) NEW RECOVERIES

SIXTEEN (16) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 39,082 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,959 (12.69%) are active cases, 32,873 (84.11%) recoveries and 1,243 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

