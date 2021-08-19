  Thursday Aug, 19 2021 03:02:22 AM

16 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Wed Aug 18, 2021
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (332) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY (240) NEW RECOVERIES

SIXTEEN (16) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Nine (9) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato 

Overall, there are a total of 32,096 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (10.28%) are active cases, 27,737 (86.42%) recoveries and 1,053 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 77 CARMEN 5 KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 MAGPET MATALAM 1 2 MIDSAYAP 10 M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 9 GLAN 3 KIAMBA 2 MAASIM 3 MAITUM 3 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 1 28 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 18, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 LAKESEBU 16 1 POLOMOLOK 27 STO.NIÑO SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 3 9 2 2 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 5 ESPERANZA 20 ISULAN 20 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 38 PALIMBANG SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 1 32 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 332 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 18, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 56 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 1 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 4 BANISILAN 3 CARMEN KABACAN 1 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 MAGPET MATALAM 2 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 10 20 2 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 11 KIAMBA 5 MAASIM 21 f DOH Center (Page of2) Health Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 18, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 15 POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 14 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN 5 8 LAMBAYONG 10 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY 1 24 REGION XII 240 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

