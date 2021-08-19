16 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (332) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY (240) NEW RECOVERIES

SIXTEEN (16) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Nine (9) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 32,096 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (10.28%) are active cases, 27,737 (86.42%) recoveries and 1,053 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.