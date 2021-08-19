16 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (332) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY (240) NEW RECOVERIES
SIXTEEN (16) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Nine (9) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 32,096 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (10.28%) are active cases, 27,737 (86.42%) recoveries and 1,053 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.