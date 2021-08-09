19 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 9, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (198) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (182) NEW RECOVERIES

NINETEEN (19) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Three (3) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 29,739 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,094 (10.40%) are active cases, 25,673 (86.33%) recoveries and 967 (3.25%) COVID-19 related deaths.