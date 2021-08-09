19 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 9, 2021 (6:00pm)
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (198) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (182) NEW RECOVERIES
NINETEEN (19) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Three (3) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 29,739 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,094 (10.40%) are active cases, 25,673 (86.33%) recoveries and 967 (3.25%) COVID-19 related deaths.