2 CAFGUs, 2 civilians wounded in Basilan gun attack

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Four persons, two of them government militiamen, were badly hurt in a gun attack on Friday night in Maluso town in Basilan.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region here said Saturday the wounded Serhan Ansay, 34, Alvin Amat, 42, Glendon Mengyaw, 33 and the 34-year-old Ricky Villarin were immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Isabela City for treatment.

Mingyaw and Villarin are members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical unit, both assigned in the town proper of Maluso, one of the 11 towns in Basilan that also covers two cities --- Isabela and Lamitan.

A report that PRO-BAR’s director, Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, received late Friday stated that the four men were in Barangay Townsite in Maluso when men on motorcycles arrived, pulled over, approached them and opened fire with .45 caliber pistols.

Investigators from the Maluso Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify the suspects and determine their real motive for the attack.

Cabalona said he has directed the Maluso municipal police force to immediately file corresponding criminal cases against the culprits once identified.