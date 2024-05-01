  Wednesday May, 01 2024 05:55:42 PM

Marawi anti-drug op nets P6.8-M shabu, suspect arrested

Local News • 17:15 PM Wed May 1, 2024
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

MARAWI CITY - In the battle against illegal drug trafficking, joint operatives from PDEA LDS (lead unit); Marawi City Police Station, CDEU, PDEU/PSOG, PDEA Magui, 500 CEB, TF Marawi, 3rd SRB/Intel Operative, successfully implemented a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Biaba Damag, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, which led to the arrest of one drug suspect and the recovery of 1,000 grams of Shabu valued at Php6,800,000 April 30, 2024.

Ten  transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated weight of 1,000 grams and a street value of Php 6,800,000.00 were found by law enforcement officers during the operation.

Moreover, a Toyota Revo with plate number XEF 664, a wallet, 1 analog cell phone, a driver's license, and the boodle money were among the other items of evidence that were seized.

The inventory of the seized items was conducted in the presence of the suspect, as well as representatives from the Department of Justice, the local barangay, and the media to ensure transparency and accountability.

Following the operation, the arrested suspect and the items that were seized were properly transported to PDEA Lanao del Sur office for proper disposition and appropriate legal proceedings.

The Acting Regional Director of PRO BAR, PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, lauds the joint operatives for their efforts in halting the spread of illegal drugs and apprehending individuals responsible for drug trafficking. The Regional Director also exhorts the people to maintain their vigilance and aid law enforcement in their endeavors to rid our society of illegal narcotics.

