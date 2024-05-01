  Wednesday May, 01 2024 12:28:21 PM

3 militiamen slain, 3 hurt in Lanao Sur ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 11:00 AM Wed May 1, 2024
Drema Quitayen Bravo/DXMS
In this utility van, three militiamen perished and 3 others hurt. (Photo courtesy of Lanao del Sur police office)

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte  – Three militiamen were killed while three others were injured in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen in Lanao del Sur before dawn Tuesday, police said.

The members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) were killed on the spot when they were ambushed by lawless elements in a sitio in East Village, Marogong, Lanao del Sur, according to Lt. Colonel Alanaid Moner, the Lanao del Sur Police Public Information Officer.

Moner identified the fatalities as Richard Dorano, Aljon Claver and Gino Sacare all are residents of Barangay Marogong East.  Wounded Marvi Ausan, Aljai Bagalanon, and Renegie Culibao now undergoing medication at a hospital in Marawi City.

“These CAFGU members are on their way to Mini-hydro Power Plant of Matling Industrial and Commercial Cooperation (MICC) in Marogong, riding in an old Isuzu vehicle when attacked by unidentified gunmen at about 5 a.m.,” Moner said.  The ambush site was in Sitio Sta, Barangay East Village, Marogong.

“They are special CAFGU locally recruited by the Matling company and assigned there recently,” Moner added.

Moner said an initial investigation showed that the ambush was triggered by a long-standing family feud (rido) between the CAFGU families against the security personnel of the Mini-hydro power plant.

“Several years ago, one of their family members was killed by one of the Matling security officers,” Moner recalled.

Quoting witnesses near the crime scene, Moner said the ambush was carried out by about five gunmen.

Police found several bullets of M16 and M14 rifles at the ambush site and the ill-fated vehicle.

After receiving the report, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BAR) and is based here, has directed the Lanao del Sur police office to intensify the manhunt against the perpetrators. (Drema Q. Bravo)

