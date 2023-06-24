2 centenarians get P110k cash gift from gov’t

KORONADAL CITY – Two centenarians belonging to Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities in Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato have received their respective centenarian gifts from the government on Thursday.

Luheng Aloy Cayok, 103-year-old Tboli man from Barangay San Jose, Gen. Santos City and 101-year-old Blaan matriarch Rebecca Latimbon Sambog of Tupi, South Cotabato could not hold their tears as they received the P100,000 cash gift from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

They also both received P10,000 each from NCSC.

Cayok has been waiting for this day for several months and when it came, he was visibly happy although he has eyesight issues. Surrounded by about 20 relatives and village officials during the awarding program, Cayok was visibly excited when told he will shortly take hold of crisp P100,000 bills.

“I am so happy. Salamat (thank you),” the centenarian repeatedly said as translated by his daughter Sareya. Sareya said her father had celebrated his 103rd birthday just last February 28.

On the other hand, Sambog also received her P100,000 centenarian gift in a simple awarding ceremony on Thursday afternoon at her house in Barangay Kablon proper, Tupi.

Aside from P100,000 from DSWD, both centenarians also received an additional P10,000 each as cash gift from NCSC, through Commissioner Edwin G. Espejo and a letter of felicitation signed by President Ferdinand E. Marcos Jr.