2 hurt in Basilan roadside bombing

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 15:30 PM Tue Apr 13, 2021
Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA
BASILAN BLAST. Two people, a soldier and a civilian, were wounded in a roadside bombing on Monday (April 12, 2021) in Barangay Baguindan, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province. (Westmincom)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two persons, including a soldier, were wounded in a roadside bombing perpetrated by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in the hinterlands of Basilan province, military officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the incident happened around 6:25 a.m. Monday in Sitio Bohe Bekew, Barangay Baguindan, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

Vinluan said troops from the 12th Division Reconnaissance Company were conducting mobile patrol in Sitio Bohe Bekew when they accidentally tripped an improvised explosive device (IED) fashioned out as a landmine “which resulted in the wounding of one of our valiant soldiers and one civilian.”

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, said the two were immediately given first aid and rushed to a hospital in Lamitan City for further medical treatment.

“The victims are now in stable condition,” Gobway said.

He said troops have been deployed to track down the ASG bandits behind the roadside bombing.

