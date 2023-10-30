  Monday Oct, 30 2023 05:26:55 PM

2 killed, 5 others hurt in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack on election day

Breaking News • 08:45 AM Mon Oct 30, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DXMS NDBC

COTABATO CITY  – Two male voters and supporters of a local candidate in Maguindanao del Sur were shot to death today by still unidentified attackers, police said.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, said the unidentified victims were about to enter the Bugawas Elementary School in Barangay Bugawas, to vote when attacked by still unidentified suspects at about 6 a.m.

The suspects fled on a motorbike, police said.

There was a commotion between and among supporters of rival candidates when the shooting occurred. 

Five others were reported injured.

Madin said the two were supporters of a local candidate for village chair.

He said persons of interest have been identified but the investigation is still ongoing.

The voting venue was transferred to another school nearby. 

