2 men die in Maguindanao Norte ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:15 AM Mon Mar 13, 2023
DXMS RADYO BIDA/John Feliex Unson
Civilians mill around the minivan that was attacked by still unidentified gunmen in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao Norte. (Photo Michelle Lu) )

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte - Two men were killed in an a daylight attack along the national highway in Crossing Simuay here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 5-year-old girl was injured and was brought to the hospital.

Lt. Colonel Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police station chief, identified the fatalities as Tato Mangilay Datupeno, 31, and his brother Nelson, both residents of Kalanganan 2, Cotabato City.

The girl, daughter of one of the fatalities, is now recperating in the hospital.

Asdani said initial investigation showed that the victims were all on board a mini-van heading for home from a wedding event when they were ambushed by gunmen on board a Toyota Hi-Lux at about 3 p.m.

He said the wife of the one of the fatalities escaped unhurt. 

The Sultan Kudarat PNP investigators are still awaiting statements from the relatives of the victims.

 

