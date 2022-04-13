2 men wanted for separate murder cases arrested

COTABATO CITY - The police in the Bangsamoro region arrested two murder suspects in separate operations Tuesday in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao provinces that relatives of the duo assisted.

The first to fall was Remark Garay, who was cornered by a police team in Barangay San Jose in Quezon town in Bukidnon.

He is wanted in Wao, Lanao del Sur and Quezon for murder and frustrated murder.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region announced Wednesday that the operation that resulted in his arrest, based on warrants from a court, was a joint initiative of the municipal police stations in Wao and Quezon.

Quezon is in Bukidnon in Region 10, adjacent to the Bangsamoro region’s Lanao del Sur. Province.

Police agents, led by Lt. Col. Joseph Macatangay, also arrested Tuesday in Barangay Talisay in Parang town in Maguindanao Reynaldo Milan, also wanted for murder.

The warrant for his arrest came from the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Kidapawan City, dated February 15, 2022.

Milan relocated to Parang, a seaside town in Maguindanao, to hide after he was charged with murder in a court in Kidapawan City.