2 suspected drug peddlers nabbed in Lanao Sur

LANAO DEL SUR - Police operatives of Marawi City Police Station and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) conducted buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of two drug personalities in possession of suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia on March 21, 2023 in Brgy. Matampay, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Citing the report from Marawi MPS, these suspects have been placed under surveillance because they are known to be involved in the illegal drug trade in the community.

Suspects were identified as Abdul Assirong Gani a.k.a. "Sadat", 29 years old and Apod Bato Didatoon, 20 years old, both residents of Brgy. Lalabuan Padila, Balindong, LDS.

Seized from the possession and control of Gani were six pieces of heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be SHABU with an estimated weight of 30grams with SDP of Php 204,000.00 as buy-bust item; One piece bundle of boodle money with two pieces genuine P500 used as buy-bust money; and a cellphone.

Markings and inventory of the confiscated pieces of evidence recovered were conducted on-site in the presence of the arrested suspects and were duly witnessed by an Elected Barangay Kagawad, DOJ representative and MEDIA representative.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the custody of Marawi City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition before being turned over to the Lanao del Sur Forensic Unit for laboratory and drug test examination. All of the suspects arrested will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, BARMM Police Director Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon lauded the efforts of the operatives in the successful anti-drug operation that demonstrates PRO BAR's unwavering commitment to eradicating all forms of illegal drug activities in the region.