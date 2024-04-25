  Thursday Apr, 25 2024 07:59:57 PM

AFP chief hails bravery of 7 soldiers hurt in clash vs. BIFF

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 17:15 PM Thu Apr 25, 2024
Priam Nepomuceno
HEROES. AFP chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., on Wednesday (April 24, 2024) visits soldiers wounded in the April 22 clash that killed ranking Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) leader Mohiden Alimodin Animbang also known as Kagi Karialan. (AFP photo)

MANILA – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Wednesday visited and lauded the seven wounded soldiers for their bravery during the recent clash in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, that led to the death of a ranking Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 11 of his members.

"General Brawner commended the 6th Infantry Division personnel for their immense dedication and sacrifices for safeguarding peace and security in the region. He assured them of the AFP’s unwavering support and pledged to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care and assistance in their recovery," said AFP public affairs office chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement Wednesday night.

Killed in the April 22 encounter was Mohiden Alimodin Animbang also known as Kagi Karialan, the highest-ranking leader of the BIFF - Karialan Faction, who is implicated in a series of bombings and other atrocities in Central Mindanao.

Troops from the 1st Brigade Combat Team with elements from the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion neutralized Animbang in a series of air and ground assaults in Sitio Pendililang, Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur province.

Brawner also hoped that the AFP will meet its timelines for the cessation of violence in Mindanao.

"As the nation honors its courage, the AFP remains firm in its mission to safeguard the welfare of the Filipino people and uphold the integrity of the nation," Trinidad noted. (PNA)

