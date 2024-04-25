Cotabato Light: April power bill for residential slightly higher

COTABATO CITY - The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) is higher by 0.2408 centavos, or equivalent to a 2.90% increase, from P8.2967 last March to P8.5375 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this April. The increase is attributed to higher generation rates from the power sources and the effect of WESM. This rate applies to bills received from April 16, 2024 to May 15, 2024.

With this, Cotabato Light encourages customers to manage their energy consumption and use electricity wisely. Please note that the Cotabato Light monthly rate is variable.

It may change depending on the market price.