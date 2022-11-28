2 suspects in bus bombing killed in shootout

COTABATO CITY - The couple tagged in the November 6 bombing of a bus in Tacurong City who resisted arrest when policemen tried to arrest them here Sunday both died from gunshot wounds, the police said.

The regional police offices in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and in Region 12 separately clarified at 4:00 p.m. Sunday that Haron Akmad Martin and wife Aiman Mandi Martin both perished in the shootout.

They were first reported arrested by combined personnel of the Police Regional Office-BAR and members of police units in Region 12 under Brig. Gen, Jamili Macaraig.

Barangay officials in Rosary Heights 6 here told reporters the bombing suspects died from bullet wounds.

A police team, backed by soldiers, were to serve them arrest warrants in connection with their alleged involvement in the bombing of a unit of the Yellow Bus Line in Tacurong City early this month that left a passenger dead and hurt 11 others but resisted and opened fire, provoking a gunfight.

Brig. Gen, John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, said the duo belonged to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

He said the warrant for their arrest came from a court in Sultan Kudarat province, secured by officials of the provincial police office.

The duo first fired at the policemen and soldiers tasked to serve them warrants for their arrest, while approaching their hideout in Purok Pinen in Rosary Heights area here.

The slain couple were also suspects in the 2018 bombing of the South Seas Mall here that left a minor dead and injured seven others.

Besides handguns, policemen also found a drone unit and components for improvised explosive devices in the house of the slain bombing suspects.