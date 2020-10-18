2 women cops trade bullets in Koronadal, probers eye personal grudge

KORONADAL CITY – When two women quarrel over something or somebody, they usually exchanged harsh words at each other.

But when both women are armed since they are both police officers, they did not trade acrimonious words but bullets while separately driving luxury cars.

Luckily nobody was hurt in this case involving two policewomen, one assigned in South Cotabato and the other in Sultan Kudarat.

Involved in the alleged shootout that many observers described as “ala-Probinsyano,” because of running gun battle, were Patrolwoman Katherine Romero Ferrer, 34, married, a resident of Upper Katunggal, Tacurong City and assigned at 1st Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Mobile Force Company and Patrolwoman Cel Grace Paguidian, 28, single, resident of Barangay Miasong, Tupi, South Cotabato and member of Tupi municipal police office.

Lt. Joenary Castañares, Police Community Relations (PCR) head of Koronadal PNP, in a radio interview said initial investigation showed that Pat. Paguidian was with S/Sgt. Gary John Tindugan of Koronadal PNP inside Manny Balbacua along GenSan drive, Koronadal City on October 16.

They were emerging from the carenderia after taking lunch together at past 12 noon when Pat. Ferrer, who was waiting inside her white Toyota Hilux, opened fire towards Pat. Paguidian but missed, Castañares said. She then sped away heading toward Crossing Barrio 6, also in Koronadal.

This prompted Pat. Paguidian to chase Ferrer using her own Toyota Hilux and as they approached a police checkpoint in Crossing Barrio 6, Paguidian fired two shots, hitting the rear tire of Ferrer’s Toyota Hilux.

Ferrer was later arrested and disarmed by her co-police officers.

Castañares said both policewomen have been locked in “personal grudge.”

“Our investigation showed that they have existing grudge against each other and when they met, emotions ran high,” Castañares said. He refused to elaborate.

It was not clear what was the role of Sgt. Tubigan in the drama and what triggered Pat. Ferrer to open fire on Pat. Paguidian in broad daylight along a busy GenSan drive in Koronadal City.

Was it a case of love triangle? No one can tell as Castañares said investigation was still going on.