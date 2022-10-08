2 women dead, 3 other females hurt in North Cotabato gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Two women were killed while three other females were badly wounded in separate gun attacks in Pikit and Mlang towns in North Cotabato Thursday.

The fatalities, Althea Luceno and her aunt, initially identified only as Tisay Beltran, were killed one after another with pistols by men who barged into their house in Barangay Tantawan in Mlang at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Colonel Realan Mamon, Mlang police chief, said probers are still trying to identify the culprits with the help of barangay officials and neighbors of the victims. "No forcible entry was reported and it indicates the suspects were known to the victims," he told DXND Radyo Bida.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said intelligence operatives from Mlang’s municipal police force and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office are cooperating in putting closure to the brutal murder Luceno and Beltran.

The incident was preceded by the ambush, on Thursday afternoon, in Barangay Gli-Gli in Pikit, Cotabato of three women riding a motorcycle together.

Rosana Samama Mabandas, Gihan Mamintal Abdulraman, Nainon Dagadas Gani, sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were shot, while motoring through a stretch of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Gli-Gli, by one of two men together on a motorcycle parked along the route.

Major Maxim Peralta, chief of the Pikit municipal police, told reporters Friday the victims are now confined in a hospital.