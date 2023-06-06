20 N. Cotabato high school students test positive for dengue

COTABATO CITY – Twenty students of a public school in M’lang town in North Cotabato have tested positive for the dengue virus, an official said Tuesday.

M’lang rural health unit dengue coordinator Minerva Suriaga said 27 students of New Rizal High School had earlier manifested signs of dengue-like fever and skin rashes but 20 have been confirmed so far to be infected by the disease.

“There’s a pond near the school and the water there is stagnant,” Suriaga said, adding that the abandoned pond was not part of the school compound.

She said the pond is inside an unoccupied private lot just a few meters from the school.

“We already conducted a fogging operation to contain the spread of the virus,” Suriaga said.

From January to May this year, the municipal health office recorded 46 dengue cases as against 64 cases during the same period last year. (PNA)