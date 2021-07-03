210 COVID-19 patients have recovered, DOH-12 records 140 new cases, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 02, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 21,617 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,304 (15.28%) are active cases, 17,634 (81.57%) recoveries and 675 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.

ERRATUM on the previous reported COVID-19 related deaths: The two (2) reported COVID-19 related deaths are from General Santos City and not Isulan Sultan Kudarat.