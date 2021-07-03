  Saturday Jul, 03 2021 01:39:56 AM

210 COVID-19 patients have recovered, DOH-12 records 140 new cases, 10 deaths

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Fri Jul 2, 2021
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 02, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Overall, there are a total of 21,617 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,304 (15.28%) are active cases, 17,634 (81.57%) recoveries and 675 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.

ERRATUM on the previous reported COVID-19 related deaths: The two (2) reported COVID-19 related deaths are from General Santos City and not Isulan Sultan Kudarat.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region DIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 70 ARAKAN 1 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 LIBUNGAN 10 2 MAGPET 1 MATALAM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 7 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 3 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY2 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN 9 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK 7 LUTAYAN 2 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 9 140 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY2 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 75 ALEOSAN 2 BANISILAN 1 CARMEN KABACAN 3 7 KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 1 4 MATALAM 2 M'LANG PRESIDENT ROXAS 6 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 44 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK 11 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ISULAN 14 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 5 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO REGION XII 3 7 209 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

210 COVID-19 patients have recovered, DOH-12 records 140 new cases, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 02, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW...

Completed water project benefits tri-people communities in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - During dry season, locals in Barangay Looy, South Upi, Maguindanao has to fetch water from a dug well located in the lower part of...

2 drug dealers killed, another arrested in South Cotabato 

KORONADAL CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead two recalcitrant drug peddlers and arrested another in separate operations Thursday in South...

335 COVID-19 patients healed, 239 infected, 9 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 1, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (239) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

Native of Mlang, North Cotabato is new bishop of Diocese of Malaybalay

MANILA - POPE Francis on Tuesday appointed Monsignor Noel Pedregosa, currently the diocesan administrator of Malaybalay, as the new bishop of...