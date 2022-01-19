  Wednesday Jan, 19 2022 07:01:31 PM

236 fire-stricken families in Basilan receive cash assistance

John M. Unson
 More than 2,000 persons were affected by this fire in Isabela City in early January. (Local government photo) 

COTABATO CITY --- More than a hundred families in Isabela City whose houses were razed by fire received P20,000 cash each from the provincial government of Basilan.

The cash assistance was facilitated last week by Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, according to a statement dispatched by his office Monday.

It said 173 families residing in the fire-stricken villages in the adjoining Port Area and Kaumpurnah Zone 1 in Isabela City got P20,000 cash support each from the provincial government.

The two densely-populated areas were hit by fire early this month.

Salliman’s office said 63 other families staying in houses of relatives destroyed by the conflagration each received P5,000 from the provincial government.

A total of 236 families benefited from initiative of the Basilan governor’s office.

Basilan Vice Gov. Yusop Alano and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan each raised P1,000 for each family that lost a house in the incident to augment the cash grants from the office of Salliman. 

 

