24 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12, DOH-12 monitors 64 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 25, 2021 (6:00pm)

SIXTY-FOUR (64) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani

Eight ( 8 ) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 55,135 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,241 (4.06%) are active cases, 50,876 (92.28%) recoveries and 2,007 (3.64%) COVID-19 related deaths.