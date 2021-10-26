24 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12, DOH-12 monitors 64 new cases
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 25, 2021 (6:00pm)
SIXTY-FOUR (64) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.
Two (2) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani
Eight ( 8 ) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato
Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 55,135 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,241 (4.06%) are active cases, 50,876 (92.28%) recoveries and 2,007 (3.64%) COVID-19 related deaths.