  Tuesday Oct, 26 2021 12:27:08 AM

24 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12, DOH-12 monitors 64 new cases

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Mon Oct 25, 2021
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 25, 2021 (6:00pm)

SIXTY-FOUR (64) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani

Eight ( 8 ) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 55,135 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,241 (4.06%) are active cases, 50,876 (92.28%) recoveries and 2,007 (3.64%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 25, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 16 ALAMADA KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 1 1 2 8 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE GLAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 11 2 5 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 5 1 1 TAMPAKAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region LOHALOFFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 25, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 2 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG REGION XII 1 64 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 25, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 43 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 4 CARMEN KABACAN 1 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 MAKILALA MATALAM 10 2 MIDSAYAP 16 M'LANG 6 PIGCAWAYAN 6 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 14 SARANGANI PROVINCE GLAN 4 KIAMBA 47 MAASIM 4 MAITUM 50 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 25, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 14 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 11 19 TAMPAKAN 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN LUTAYAN PRES. QUIRINO 5 2 2 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 289 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

24 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12, DOH-12 monitors 64 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 25, 2021 (6:00pm) SIXTY-FOUR (64) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW...

OMI-run parish in Caloocan to disperse rabbit, hosts rabbit raising seminar

CALOOCAN CITY - Upang mapakain ang mas maraming nagugutom ilulunsad ng Shrine of Our Lady of Grace Parish ang Rabbit Dispersal Project sa Caloocan...

2 hired killers, 5 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Two confessed guns-for-hire working for politicians and five members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to...

STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO Re: increasing oil prices

Ang sunud-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa world market ay dumadagdag sa pasanin ng mga Pilipinong patuloy na tinatamaan ng kasalukuyang...

DOH-12 records only 40 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 24, 2021 (6:00 PM) FORTY (40) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SIXTY-ONE (61) NEW RECOVERIES TWO...