3 BIFF extremists, 3 NPA insurgents yield in S. Kudarat

COTABATO CITY – Three members of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and three New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas have surrendered to police authorities in Sultan Kudarat province, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Col. Christopher Bermudez, Sultan Kudarat provincial police director, said he welcomed on Thursday afternoon the surrender of the three BIFF members under the Karialan faction who turned in an improvised explosive device and a Carbine rifle during their surrender in Isulan town.

Bermudez identified them only through their aliases as “Kandatu,” 42, “Alex,” 28, and “Taniks,” 22, all of Barangay Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur.

“One of them told me that they were duped into joining a struggle they do not know about,” he added.

On Thursday, three members of Platoon Dos, NPA Sub-Regional Command-Daguma Range, Far South Mindanao Region, also surrendered to police in Kalamansig town.

Bermudez said the communist rebels turned in a pistol and ammunition.

He said the rebels admitted they have been tired of running away from government forces that have been hunting them in the mountains of Kalamansig and Lebak towns.

They will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program in coordination with the Kalamansig Social Welfare and Development Office.

Soccsksargen region comprises the provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani; and the cities of Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal, and Gen. Santos. (PNA)