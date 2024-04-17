3 bigtime drug peddlers nabbed in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY - Three big-time drug peddlers were arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Morales, this city on Sunday.

Joint police operatives from city PNP and PDEA conducted an anti-illegal drug entrapment operation at the place mentioned above that led to the arrest of alias "Manong" (HVI), 37 years old, married, construction worker, and a resident of Brgy. Morales, Koronadal City; alias "Junjun” (HVI), 37 years old, single, farmer, and a resident of Brgy. Bololmala, Tupi, and alias “Enting” (HVI), 27 years old, single, farmer, and a resident of Brgy. Bololmala, Tupi, all of South Cotabato Province.

Confiscated during the operation were four pieces of plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 70 grams with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P476,000.00; drug paraphernalia, and one unit of Gray Hyundai Bongo Double Cab.

Said recovered pieces of drug evidence were forwarded to the South Cotabato Police Forensic Unit (SCPFU) for examination, while the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of Koronadal CPS.

“I would like to congratulate the efforts of our operating team in arresting these drug suspects. This accomplishment is another proof of our relentless campaign against illegal drugs, which is a clear manifestation of our aspiration to make Region 12 drug-free,” Brig. Gen. Augustus Percival Placer said.