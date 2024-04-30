Marcos cites 6th ID’s peacebuilding efforts

COTABATO CITY - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., on Monday lauded the Army’s 6th Infantry Division for its unrelenting anti-terror campaign and its feats in securing the return to the fold of law of enemies of state now reintegrated into mainstream society.

The President was at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, where 6th ID’s headquarters is located, on Monday afternoon, after his sorties in Parang and Barira towns in the province and in Pikit, Cotabato.

In a message, President Marcos explicitly told the officers and personnel from different units of 6th ID, gathered at the camp’s gymnasium, that he appreciates their domestic peacebuilding efforts, along with the local communities, in support of the Mindanao peace process.

“As your President, I join the country in giving you a proud salute,” President Marcos said.

While at Camp Siongco, 6th ID officials, led by Major Gen. Alex Rillera, presented to the President assorted firearms surrendered in recent months by residents of provinces under the 6th ID’s jurisdiction.

Some of the firearms were voluntarily turned in by members of the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who have surrendered in recent months.

Part of the weapons cache 6th ID officials presented to President Marcos belonged to the 12 BIFF terrorists killed by soldiers in an encounter in Barangay Kitango in Datu Saudi Ampatuan last week.

One of the terrorists killed in the incident was the BIFF’s top leader, Kagui Karialan, whose real name is Mohiden Alimodin Animbang, wanted for 47 high-profile criminal cases in different courts in Central Mindanao.