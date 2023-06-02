  Friday Jun, 02 2023 07:45:14 PM

3 dead in Matalam anti-narcotics raid

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Fri Jun 2, 2023
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Three alleged drug dealers were killed in a brief shootout with policemen early Thursday in Matalam town in Cotabato province. 

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said a police team was supposed to search for shabu and firearms in the hideout of Abdilkarim Unsil in Sitio Kisupit ng Barangay Marbel in Matalam, Cotabato, but neutralized him and his two companions instead when he resisted, provoking a gunfight. 

Macaraeg said two armed companions of Unsil Gerald Mangiling and Kanacan Unsil, were also killed in the ensuing shootout.

The combined personnel of the Matalam MPS and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office involved in the operation had arrested a fourth suspect, Harold Kalunsing, while trying to escape. 

