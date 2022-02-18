  Friday Feb, 18 2022 07:56:08 AM

3 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Tulunan, North Cotabato

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Thu Feb 17, 2022
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 17, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-EIGHT(168) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED SIXTY-NINE (369) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 69,014 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,789 (2.59%) are active cases, 64,744 (93.81%) recoveries and 2,455 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kahit panay oil price hike, transport group sa Region 12 hindi nag-apply ng fare hike sa LTFR-12

KORONADAL CITY-Wala pang natanggap na application para sa pagtaas ng pamasahe o fare matrix sa mga public utility vehicles o PUV ang Land...

3 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Tulunan, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 17, 2022 (6:00 PM) ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-EIGHT(168) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE HUNDRED...

154 terrorists avail of rehab program

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- A large group of religious extremists, many of them bomb-makers, on Wednesday pledged allegiance to the government...

Region 12 COVID 19 update: 125 new infections, 465 recover, 13 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 16, 2022 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (195) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...

Drug dealer linked to terror group arrested in Lanao del Sur

BALABAGAN, Lanao del Sur --- Authorities seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a peddler linked to the Dawlah Islamiya, entrapped at Barangay Macao...