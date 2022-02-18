3 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Tulunan, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 17, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-EIGHT(168) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED SIXTY-NINE (369) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 69,014 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,789 (2.59%) are active cases, 64,744 (93.81%) recoveries and 2,455 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.