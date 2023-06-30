3 DI listed drug suspect nabbed in Jolo

JOLO, Sulu - Three DI-Listed drug suspects were arrested by combined personnel of Jolo MPS together with the augmented personnel from 4th RMFC, RMFB BASULTA, in coordination with PIU-Sulu PPO, in a drug buy-bust operation in Sitio Serantes, Brgy. Chinese Pier, Jolo, Sulu, at about 8:00 PM of June 26, 2023.

The three (3) arrested namely Matar Lim Asjali alias "Matar", and his cohorts Fadsjar Hassan Ajirul alias "Fads" and Jordan Principil Sabandal, were busted in the Anti-Illegal Drugs Buy-Bust operation under PDEA BAR Pre-Ops Number 30005-062023-0103.

Confiscated from the possession of the suspects were: Four (4) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance of suspected Shabu with an estimated weight of 2.000 grams with DDB value worth of Php 13,600.00; One (1) piece of a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected Shabu used as Buy-Bust/Purchased item; One (1) piece of Php 100.00 bill used marked money with Serial Nr. XV173986; Cash amounting to Php 240.00; and other drug paraphernalia.

The arrested drug suspects will be facing charges for violation of RA 9165 otherwise known as the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002", and now under the custody of Jolo MPS along with the confiscated pieces of drug and non-drug eveidence for proper documentation and disposition.

Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is now set on high gear towards eradicating illegal drug activities in the region and vows to continue the unrelenting efforts shown by PRO BAR troops to provide a peaceful community for all, free from the danger of illegal drugs.