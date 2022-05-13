3 Moro minors dead in South Cotabato gun attack

KORONADAL CITY - Gunmen shot dead three Moro minors gathering coconuts in a farm at the border of South Cotabato’s adjoining Tupi and Polomolok towns on Thursday.

In an initial statement Friday, the Polomolok Municipal Police Station said victims Rahman Jeorfro Sumapal, Nasser Maguisila Diamalo and Jade Jamal Abpit died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

They were collecting coconuts in a farm at the boundary of Barangay Polonuling, Tupi and Barangay Sumbakil here when men on motorcycles arrived and shot them with pistols.

Two companions of the slain minors managed to escape and confirm the incident to responding police investigators.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday probers are to file corresponding criminal cases against the culprits once identified.

The suspects remained at large.