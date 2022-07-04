3 `serial' armed robbers in GenSan busted

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Three suspects in recent armed robberies here got busted as they motored through a checkpoint after divesting someone of belongings at gunpoint before dawn Sunday.

Vincent Maraon Salazar, John Lei Lambid Frasco and Christian Calderon Caspillo are now in the custody of the General Santos City Police Office.

They were intercepted by a police team that had set a roadblock in Conel Road in Barangay San Isidro here after receiving a report that three men held up a resident in nearby Barangay Bula and escaped using a Rusi motorcycle.

Col. Paul Bometivo, director of the General Santos City police, said Sunday Salazar, Frasco and Caspillo were tagged in a spate of recent armed robberies in different barangays here.

Bometivo said the police team that intercepted the suspects recovered from their possession a .38 caliber revolver, a fragmentation grenade and three sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride, most known as shabu.

Their two motorcycles were also impounded.

The suspects are now clamped down in a detention facility of the GSCPO, awaiting prosecution.