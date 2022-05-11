  Wednesday May, 11 2022 04:15:05 PM

3 South Cotabato drug peddlers nabbed, shabu den shut

TIMRA Reports • 11:00 AM Wed May 11, 2022
29
By: 
John M. Unson
Agents seized from the three suspects P81,600 worth of shabu. (From PDEA-12) 

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato --- Authorities seized P81,600 worth of shabu from three peddlers entrapped here on Tuesday afternoon.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Wednesday suspects Roy Bautista Tormon, Joshua Berdigay and Chan Aba are now detained, to be charged with violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They were immediately arrested after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-12 during a tradeoff in Barangay Cannery Site here.

Duquiatan said their agents and personnel of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station immediately shutdown the clandestine drug den of the three suspects in Barangay Cannery Site.

Duquiatan said the PDEA-12 is grateful to the units of the Police Regional Office-12 supporting the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Tormon, Bendigay and Aba. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City has new mayor, vice mayor, 8 new, 2 reelected councilors

COTABATO CITY -- The infant political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front made history with the election of its candidates for mayor and vice...

Lamitan City vice mayor proclaimed mayor-elect

COTABATO CITY --- Poll officials proclaimed late Tuesday Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay as mayor-elect of Lamitan City. The three-termer vice mayor...

3 South Cotabato drug peddlers nabbed, shabu den shut

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato --- Authorities seized P81,600 worth of shabu from three peddlers entrapped here on Tuesday afternoon. Naravy Duquiatan...

Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, proclaimed Sultan Kudarat governor-elect

ISULAN, SULTAN KUARAT - The Commission on Elections provincial board of canvassers on Tuesday night proclaimed Governor-elect Datu Pax Ali...

7 men charged for mauling poll officer, 2 watchers in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY  – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have filed criminal charges and for violation...