3 South Cotabato drug peddlers nabbed, shabu den shut

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato --- Authorities seized P81,600 worth of shabu from three peddlers entrapped here on Tuesday afternoon.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Wednesday suspects Roy Bautista Tormon, Joshua Berdigay and Chan Aba are now detained, to be charged with violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They were immediately arrested after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-12 during a tradeoff in Barangay Cannery Site here.

Duquiatan said their agents and personnel of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station immediately shutdown the clandestine drug den of the three suspects in Barangay Cannery Site.

Duquiatan said the PDEA-12 is grateful to the units of the Police Regional Office-12 supporting the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Tormon, Bendigay and Aba.