31 boxes of imported cigarettes seized in Sulu

By: 
John M. Unson
The confiscated smuggled cigarettes are now in the custody of the Indanan municipal police.  (From Indanan Municipal Police Station)

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized 31 boxes of imported cigarettes found abandoned in a secluded area in Indanan Sulu late Saturday.

Major Edwin Sapa, chief of the Indanan Municipal Police Station, said Sunday the contraband was discovered by policemen out for a nighttime crime-prevention patrol in Sitio Laum Niyog in Barangay Kajatian.

He said the 31 boxes of Canon, Famous, B&R and Stone cigarettes were to be transported to somewhere in Indanan, but the people supposed to deliver the merchandise to a buyer scampered away when they noticed a police team approaching.

Sapa said investigators are certain the smuggled cigarettes did not have mandatory customs and tariff clearances.

Sapa said they shall endorse the confiscated cigarettes to the field office of the Bureau of Customs in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

 

