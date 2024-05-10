Apply now for municipal positions in BARMM new communities

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is inviting qualified individuals to apply for positions in the newly created municipalities within its jurisdiction. The announcement comes as part of the region's efforts to ensure efficient and effective local governance in these burgeoning communities.

By Executive Order No. 001, Series of 2024, issued by Chief Minister Ahod B Ebrahim, the BARMM has established an Ad Hoc Screening and Review Committee to oversee the selection process for municipal positions in the recently formed municipalities of the Special Geographic Area (SGA).

The Ad Hoc Screening and Review Committee is chaired by BARMM Interior Minister Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications/nominations along with complete documentary requirements to the Committee Secretariat through the Office of the Chief of Staff at the 2nd floor, Office of the Chief Minister Building, Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City. The deadline for submission is at the close of office hours on May 20, 2024.

It is crucial to note that late and/or incomplete submissions will not be processed or screened. Previous applicants who have submitted letters of intent are also instructed to resubmit their applications using the prescribed application form provided.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Bangsamoro Government website and the Official Facebook pages of the Bangsamoro Government and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government - BARMM. Additionally, the Final Notice containing detailed instructions and requirements can be accessed through the provided link.

All submissions in the specified offices will be forwarded to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government - BARMM for further processing and evaluation.

For inquiries and further information, interested individuals may contact the Committee Secretariat at the aforementioned address or visit the official BARMM website and social media pages.

The BARMM looks forward to receiving applications from qualified and dedicated individuals eager to contribute to the development and progress of the newly established municipalities within the region.