COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company is informating its consumers in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on the scheduled power interruption on May 14.

The scheduled power interruption will be affecting Sitio Pindaag, DOS on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 12 NN (4 hours).

This is to facilitate the restructuring of the primary line in the area.