  Thursday Jul, 08 2021 11:22:57 PM

371 COVID-19 patients healed, 153 new cases reported and 11 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Thu Jul 8, 2021
26
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CIY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 08, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-THREE (153) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (371) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 22,986 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,058 (13.30%) are active cases, 19,205 (83.55%) recoveries and 719 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

