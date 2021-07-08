371 COVID-19 patients healed, 153 new cases reported and 11 deaths in Region 12
COTABATO CIY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 08, 2021 (6:00pm)
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-THREE (153) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (371) NEW RECOVERIES
ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 22,986 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,058 (13.30%) are active cases, 19,205 (83.55%) recoveries and 719 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.