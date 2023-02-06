4 BIFF renounce violence in favor of peace in North Cotabato

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - Four former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who opted to surrender, renounced violence, and choose to reintegrate into the society were formally presented to Bangsamoro region officials in a ceremony held at the 92nd Infantry Battalion Function Hall, Brgy Salunayan here.

The BARMM Government will assist the ex-combatants through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government's Project TuGoN (Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit).

The activity was carried out in collaboration with the Ministries of Social Services and Development, Public Order and Safety, and other line agencies, all of which provided their respective assistance. The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, represented by Deputy Minister Abunawas L Maslamama, distributed food packages.

MGEN Roberto S Capulong, 2nd ID Commander; BGEN Jose Vladimir R Cagara, BCT Deputy Commander; Ms. Alpha Jyan Aras, MSSD Social Welfare Officer; Joniel S Gedoria, MPOS Peace Program Officer; PCOL Rolly C Oranza, Midsayap Chief of Police; Antonio A Bayya Jr., Midsayap Councilor; and other 92nd Infantry Battalion Philippine Army officials attended the activity.

Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (TuGoN) is a project of the Bangsamoro Government aimed at ending local armed conflict. It is a humanitarian assistance program administered by the MILG for former members of other local armed groups in the region who have chosen to return to the folds of the law.

BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo stated that the regional government will continue its efforts to end local armed conflict in the region and encourage other lawless groups to surrender and take advantage of Project TuGoN programs and services to reintegrate into mainstream society as productive citizens.