  Tuesday Aug, 08 2023 04:39:14 AM

4 dead in Kidapawan, Davao Sur highway accidents 

TIMRA Reports • 16:00 PM Mon Aug 7, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
The two riders of the motorcycle rammed by a pick-up truck in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur both died on the spot. (From Hagonoy MPS)

COTABATO CITY - Four people, among them a four-year-old child, perished in separate road accidents in Kidapawan City and in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur on Sunday.

The first to die from the two accidents was Kimberly Pamplona Villastique and her four-year-old son, Leo Mark, who were in their vegetable vending stall along a portion of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Ilomavis in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province that a wayward dump truck rammed, killing them both on the spot.

Lt. Col. Dominador Liscano Palgan, Jr., Kidapawan City police chief, said Monday Villastique’s husband, Leopoldo Atang Villastique, Jr., was also hit by the truck, whose driver, Nestor Famila Fermaran, reportedly lost control when its brake system malfunctioned.

Villastique’s badly injured spouse was rushed to a hospital, along with truck driver Fermaran and helper, Arnie June Talabiros, who sustained wounds and bruises in different parts of their bodies.

About three hours later, the sisters Emy Doydoy Juanillo and Helen Doydoy Cayor died on the spot when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck at a stretch of a highway not too distant from the town proper of Hagonoy in Davao del Sur province.

The duo was riding a motorcycle together, on their way to a beach resort, when they figured in the accident involving a pick-up truck driven by Abdullah Alfonso.

Alfonso, supposedly on his way to Digos City from Maitum town in Sarangani, voluntarily turned himself in to barangay officials and investigators from the Hagonoy Municipal Police Station who responded to the incident.

 

