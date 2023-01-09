4 hurt in Lamitan City CAFGU outpost attack

COTABATO CITY --- A militiamen and four others, among them a 10-year-old boy, were hurt as gunmen shot with assault rifles a detachment in Lamitan City, Basilan late Sunday.

The 36-year Romy Alano Mangkabung, who is a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, his wife Hasma, 30, their 10-year-old nephew and a daughter of another militiaman, Nasira Moreno, 20, sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They are now confined in the Lamitan City District Hospital.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Monday the victims were together in a fenced CAFGU detachment in Barangay Sabong in Lamitan City that gunmen attacked at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Lamitan City Police Station, in an initial statement after the incident, said the culprits immediately scampered away when they sensed that reinforcements from other CAFGU detachments nearby and the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion were closing in.

In a report to Guyguyon’s office here Monday, Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said investigators, along with Army intelligence agents, are still trying to identify the armed men behind the attack.