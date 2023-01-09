  Monday Jan, 09 2023 09:12:20 PM

4 hurt in Lamitan City CAFGU outpost attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Mon Jan 9, 2023
72
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A militiamen and four others, among them a 10-year-old boy, were hurt as gunmen shot with assault rifles a detachment in Lamitan City, Basilan late Sunday.

The 36-year Romy Alano Mangkabung, who is a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, his wife Hasma, 30, their 10-year-old nephew and a daughter of another militiaman, Nasira Moreno, 20, sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They are now confined in the Lamitan City District Hospital.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Monday the victims were together in a fenced CAFGU detachment in Barangay Sabong in Lamitan City that gunmen attacked at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Lamitan City Police Station, in an initial statement after the incident, said the culprits immediately scampered away when they sensed that reinforcements from other CAFGU detachments nearby and the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion were closing in.

In a report to Guyguyon’s office here Monday, Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said investigators, along with Army intelligence agents, are still trying to identify the armed men behind the attack. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Galvez named new DND chief

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as...

Wife of Mlang slain cop gets cash aid from PRO-12

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili...

2 drug peddlers fall in GenSan, P408k worth of shabu seized

GEN. SANTOS CITY  - Two High Value Individuals were arrested in a buy bust operation at the back of Coca Cola Warehouse, Asai Village, Brgy...

Faith helps Filipinos overcome life’s ‘storms’: Marcos

MANILA – Despite life’s greatest challenges, Filipinos remain hopeful and resilient because of their unwavering faith, President Ferdinand R....

Lamitan gets P15M market project from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Lamitan City received Friday, January 6, from the Bangsamoro government half of a P15 million allocation for a market building...