  Wednesday Nov, 01 2023

4 hurt in shelling of Maguindanao Norte polling site

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 15:15 PM Tue Oct 31, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
Army armored combat vehicles guarded the school campus after the explosions. (From Station DXMS)

COTABATO CITY - Four were hurt, among them a soldier, when gunmen pounded with 40 millimeter grenade projectiles the surroundings of a polling site in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon, amid election activities.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the conduct of elections at the Simuay Junction Elementary School in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat resumed immediately after policemen and soldiers had spread around the barangay to prevent a repeat of the shelling.

Nobleza said the attack was apparently meant to disrupt the elections in Barangay Simuay, about 16 kilometers northwest of this city.

Nobleza said three villagers, Ibrahim Aman Mayon, Muslimin Kapenda, Ibrahim Kamad and a member of the Army unit assigned at the public school to help secure polling activities, sustained superficial shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies, now all out of danger.

