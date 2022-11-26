40 homes, business establishments destroyed by fire in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin razed to the ground about 40 homes and establishments in Barangay Rosary Heights 13 at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Arson investigators are still determining what triggered the conflagration that came as heavy downpour was to touch ground in the city.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Fire victims were termporarily sheltered at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish compound and Biton Restaurant.

Investigation continues