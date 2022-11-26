  Saturday Nov, 26 2022 07:42:32 AM

40 homes, business establishments destroyed by fire in Cotabato City

Breaking News • 06:30 AM Sat Nov 26, 2022
36
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
Image shared to DXMS via Tj Griengo Baud

COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin razed to the ground about 40 homes and establishments in Barangay Rosary Heights 13 at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Arson investigators are still determining what triggered the conflagration that came as heavy downpour was to touch ground in the city.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Fire victims were termporarily sheltered at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish compound and Biton Restaurant.

Investigation continues 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

40 homes, business establishments destroyed by fire in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin razed to the ground about 40 homes and establishments in Barangay Rosary Heights 13 at about 5 p.m....

PRO-12 extends aid to fallen cop in NoCot

MLANG, North Cotabato - COL ROGELIO Z RAYMUNDO, JR., Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO) handed financial assistance to the two wounded...

How it happened? Private car breaks through gas station concrete barrier in Davao

DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here...

Army officials laud Bagumbayan officials in successful opn vs. NPAs

COTABATO CITY - Military officials today lauded the support provided by local officials of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat that led to the...

6 na mga NPA, patay sa encoutner sa Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindandao del Norte - Patay ang anim na mga kasapi ng communist terrorist group matapos ang mga serye ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng...