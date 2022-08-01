  Monday Aug, 01 2022 02:49:45 AM

40 North Cotabato villagers downed by amoebic dysentery

John M. Unson
The patients are now confined in hospitals. (From Matalam LGU)

MATALAM, Cotabato --- Forty people were rushed to hospitals Saturday, just three days after feasting on food contaminated with Entamoeba histolytica during a traditional gathering in a farming village here.

The victims were rushed to hospitals due to recurring painful abdominal spasms, nausea and diarrhea, according to local officials.

Matalam Vice Mayor Ralph Ryan Rafael said Sunday the victims, mostly related to each other by blood, got sick after eating food served during a traditional “pamanhikan” in a farming village here last Tuesday.

Rafael was himself present in the ceremonial setting of marriage of members of two big Ilonggo clans in this municipality.

Attending physicians have confirmed that stool samples from patients tested positive for Entamoeba histolytica that causes amoebic dysentery.

Rafael’s office and personnel of their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are now attending to the needs of the patients (John Unson)

