445 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, in Koronadal 81, in GenSan 73

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 02, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTY-FIVE (445) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 37,785 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,875 (12.90%) are active cases, 31,701 (83.90%) recoveries and 1,203 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.