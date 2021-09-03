  Friday Sep, 03 2021 12:20:25 AM

445 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, in Koronadal 81, in GenSan 73

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Thu Sep 2, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 02, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTY-FIVE (445) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 37,785 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,875 (12.90%) are active cases, 31,701 (83.90%) recoveries and 1,203 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 73 ALAMADA ARAKAN CARMEN 1 2 7 KIDAPAWAN CITY 30 LIBUNGAN 4 MAKILALA MATALAM 9 15 MIDSAYAP 26 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 8 7 TULUNAN 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 7 KORONADAL CITY 81 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 44 SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 27 14 TANTANGAN 3 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 7 BAGUMBAYAN 10 ESPERANZA ISULAN 3 9 KALAMANSIG 12 LAMBAYONG 9 LEBAK TACURONG CITY 22 REGION XII 9 445 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'MENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEK REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 66 ALAMADA ALEOSAN ARAKAN 2 2 1 4 KABACAN MAKILALA 15 MATALAM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 7 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 17 20 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK 26 SURALLAH 20 TAMPAKAN 11 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 5 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIGEA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 7 KALAMANSIG 13 LAMBAYONG 25 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 4 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 261 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center He for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

