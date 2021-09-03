445 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, in Koronadal 81, in GenSan 73
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 02, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTY-FIVE (445) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 37,785 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,875 (12.90%) are active cases, 31,701 (83.90%) recoveries and 1,203 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.