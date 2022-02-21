  Monday Feb, 21 2022 05:55:22 PM

5 robbers killed in shootout were BIFF members

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:45 PM Mon Feb 21, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao --- The five robbers authorities killed in a shootout here late Saturday were members of a local terror group led by a preacher wanted for more than 30 cases pending in courts.

The fatalities --- Johari Matas, Faizer Alon, Lahmudin Hasim, Meharis Manunggal and Kaharudin Ambag --- belonged to one of three factions in the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, the one led by Imam Bongos.

The BIFF, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

Local leaders and military intelligence officials said Monday all of the five slain suspects were relatives of Bongos whose real name is Ismael Abubakar, a radical cleric known for fomenting animosity toward non-Muslims.

A sixth suspect, Pendatun Budtug, had escaped, now subject of a joint police-Army manhunt.

The group first robbed at past 7:00 p.m. Saturday the Hannan Restaurant along a national highway in Barangay Kauran here and immediately escaped using a white van-type multicab vehicle.

Policemen, soldiers and members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit at a security roadblock in Sitio Midpalao in Barangay Kauran tried to stop their vehicle for a routine inspection, but they opened fire, sparking a gunfight.

Matas, Alon, Hasim, Manunggal and Ambag were immediately killed in the ensuing firefight.

Budtug managed to run away bringing with him a .45 caliber pistol.

Investigators recovered a .45 caliber pistol each from two of the five slain robbers.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Monday personnel of police stations in nearby municipalities and intelligence agents from units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division are cooperating in trying to locate Budtug.  

Budtug is an expert in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, according to senior members of different municipal peace and order councils in the second district of Maguindanao. 

