6 LGUs in BARMM have zero Covid-19 cases but sets massive vax days

COTABATO CITY – Health officials in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced that Covid-19 infections continue to drop in the region despite being tagged as having the lowest vaccination rate across the country.

As of today, only three new cases of infections have been reported by the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). Two were fromn Cotabato City and one in Maguindanao.

Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, Lamitan and Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi have zero case, according to Dr. Amirel Usman, BARMM health director general.

BARMM also reported no fatality due to COVID related diseases since March 30.

“The region has been categorized as low risk for the past weeks, even months, on several days we have zero new infections, sometimes we have 1 or 2 or three cases only,” Usman said during news conference Monday.

He noted that most of the hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 cases have been vacant, a good indication that “our infections are very low now.”

To date, the region has 19,761 total confirmed cases with 688 deaths and 19,072 recoveries.

Dr. Zul Qarnayen Abas, BARMM health minister, said the region has 1,179,146 total vaccinated individuals and fully vaccinated (2 doses) is 836,000 persons or about 28 percent of target population out of 4 million total population in BARMM.

Abas also announced that starting May 11 to 20, BARMM IATF will conduct massive vaccination activities in the following areas: Marawi, Sulu, Basilan, Lamitan City, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi.

BARMM eyes to vaccinate 1,472,917 individuals during the 15-day special vaccination days.