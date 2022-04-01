6 NPAs surrender to Region 12 police

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Six members of the New People’s Army, three of them collectors of “protection money” from hapless farmers, surrendered to the police yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday the six NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government during a simple rite in Tampakan town in South Cotabato.

The group belonged to the NPA’s self-styled Guerilla Front 73-Far South Mindanao Region, whose leaders are facing high-profile criminal cases in different courts.

Tagum said the six NPAs agreed to return to the fold of law through the joint intercession of local leaders in Tampakan, the municipal police force and officials of the 1205th Mobile Company and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12.

The six men, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their hardcore former comrades, have promised to reform for good as their renounced their membership with the NPA.

The NPA has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their relatives.

No fewer than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in batches to police units under PRO-12 since 2020.