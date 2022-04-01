  Friday Apr, 01 2022 11:13:43 AM

6 NPAs surrender to Region 12 police

TIMRA Reports • 09:15 AM Fri Apr 1, 2022
19
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Six members of the New People’s Army, three of them collectors of “protection money” from hapless farmers, surrendered to the police yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday the six NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government during a simple rite in Tampakan town in South Cotabato.

The group belonged to the NPA’s self-styled Guerilla Front 73-Far South Mindanao Region, whose leaders are facing high-profile criminal cases in different courts.

Tagum said the six NPAs agreed to return to the fold of law through the joint intercession of local leaders in Tampakan, the municipal police force and officials of the 1205th Mobile Company and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12.

The six men, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their hardcore former comrades, have promised to reform for good as their renounced their membership with the NPA.

The NPA has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their relatives.

No fewer than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in batches to police units under PRO-12 since 2020. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao ex-mayor's house strafed

BULUAN, Maguindanao  – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police...

6 NPAs surrender to Region 12 police

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Six members of the New People’s Army, three of them collectors of “protection money” from hapless farmers, surrendered...

Lalaki patay sa pananaga sa Kalamansig

COTABATO CITY - Dean on arrival sa ospital ang ang isang lalaki makaraang tagain sa Barangay Nalilidan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat kahapon....

Project TABANG turns over farm tractors in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – In an effort to help farmers improve their livelihood by increasing their production, eight (8 ) units of tractors were turned over...

Primary suspect in Lebak massacre surrenders

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - The primary suspect in the massacre of the family of four in Barnagay Datu Karon here Tuesday has surrendered and is now in...