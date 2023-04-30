  Sunday Apr, 30 2023 04:14:50 AM

6 Tausugs dead in Sulu `rido’ gunfight

TIMRA Reports • 17:45 PM Sat Apr 29, 2023
50
By: 
John M. Unson
Probers examine the cadaver of one of six persons killed in the Sulu "rido" gunbattle. (From Indanan MPS)

COTABATO CITY - Six from two feuding Tausug clans perished in a gunfight Wednesday in an interior barangay in Indanan town in Sulu.

Major Edwin Catayao Sapa, chief of the Indanan municipal police, on Saturday confirmed the incident that resulted in the death of six persons in a report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Sapa said the deadly gunfight involved two families squabbling for ownership of a patch of agricultural land in Barangay Bunot in Indanan.

Local officials and barangay leaders have repeatedly tried, but failed to resolve the "rido," or clan war, involving the two rival groups.

Sapa, in his report to the director of PRO-BAR, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, said the hostilities erupted when members of one of the two families harvested fruits of orchard trees in the contested property, sparking a gunfight.

Sapa confirmed to PRO-BAR that six people, among them a minor, perished as both sides traded shots using assault rifles.

Nobleza said he has directed the Sulu Provincial Police office and the Indanan municipal police force to help local officials resolve the conflict peacefully.

Members of the Sulu multi-sector provincial peace and order council led by Gov. Sakur Tan have assured to help address the problem.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

US supports RORO shipping services to boost BARMM economy

THE United States government supports the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government’s of a roll-on, roll-off (RORO) shipping...

4 more BIFF experts in IED fabrication yield

COTABATO CITY - Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices surrendered...

BIFF bomb courier killed in Maguindanao Sur clash

COTABATO CITY -- Soldiers and policemen shot dead a courier of explosives they were to arrest in an anti-terror operation in Maguindanao del Sur...

6 Tausugs dead in Sulu `rido’ gunfight

COTABATO CITY - Six from two feuding Tausug clans perished in a gunfight Wednesday in an interior barangay in Indanan town in Sulu. Major Edwin...

Marcos vows to prioritize dev’t of 2 new Maguindanao provinces

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to prioritize and support the development of the newly created provinces of...