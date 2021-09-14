648 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region 12; GenSan has 144

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

SIX-HUNDRED-FOURTY-FIVE (648) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 43,244 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,109 (14.13%) are active cases, 35,760 (82.69%) recoveries and 1,368 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.