648 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region 12; GenSan has 144

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Mon Sep 13, 2021
35
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

SIX-HUNDRED-FOURTY-FIVE (648) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 43,244 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,109 (14.13%) are active cases, 35,760 (82.69%) recoveries and 1,368 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 144 ALAMADA 8 ALEOSAN 1 BANISILAN 11 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 10 LIBUNGAN 8 MATALAM 10 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 21 1 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 11 56 NORALA 12 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 52 12 33 SURALLAH f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM TAMPAKAN 24 TANTANGAN 5 T'BOLI 39 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 19 BAGUMBAYAN 19 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN 22 19 KALAMANSIG 10 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 28 17 LUTAYAN 9 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 28 648 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region GIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 173 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 5 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 5 26 LIBUNGAN MATALAM 17 8 PRESIDENT ROXAS 9 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 13 KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK 27 3 22 5 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 32 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 9 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 1 8 ISULAN 18 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 19 7 LUTAYAN 6 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 13 1 23 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 456 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

