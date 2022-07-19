6th ID chief Capulong meets BARMM chief Ebrahim

CAMP SIONGCO, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao – Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Government reaffirm to continue to support each other’s peace and development programs for the betterment of the community in Central Mindanao.

These were the matters being discussed by Major General Roberto S Capulong, 6ID and JTFC Acting Commander when he visited BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Al Haj at the BARMM Government Center in ORC Compound, Cotabato City on July 15, 2022, together with the Minister of Public Order and Safety and Member of Parliament Hussein Muñoz.

Some of the Brigade Commanders, Personal, and General Staff shared their thoughts during that short occasional visit and centered on the welfare of the people in BARMM.

“Rest assured that we will jointly do our part to achieve peace and development in the places of Bangsamoro Special Geographic Areas where 6ID also has jurisdiction,” Maj. Gen. Capulong said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ebrahim reiterated his statement of support to make sure that the Bangsamoro becomes a haven of tranquility and optimism while pushing forward for a renewed region while the army-led Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) supports the BARMM in its endeavor for a peaceful and progressive Bangsamoro region.

With these, both leaders agreed to maintain open communication, coordination, and consultation at all levels in order to sustain the gains of peace in the region.

The Bangsamoro Government and 6ID/JTF Central adhere to its goal to ensure the necessary conditions for enduring peace and sustained socio-economic development suitable to the systems of life, needs, and aspirations of its people by providing services to communities, ensuring multi-stakeholder participation, and facilitating appropriate partnerships.