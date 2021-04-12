7 guns seized during Joint JTF Central, PNP operation in North Cotabato

Camp Siongco, Maguindanao – A combined efforts of the Joint Task Force Central and Philippine National Police resulted in the seizure of seven firearms at Sitio Pedtubo, Barangay Langayen, Pikit town of Cotabato on April 8, 2021.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Rommel T. Mundala, the Commanding Officer of 90th Infantry “Bigkis-Lahi” Battalion, the joint law enforcement operation of 90IB, 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company, PNP Special Action Force and Cotabato PNP was conducted against a certain Taoki Payapat alias Alvin, an alleged member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter which resulted in the recovery of one (1) M16 Rifle, one (1) M14 Rifle, one (1) M1 Garand Rifle, two (2) shotguns, one (1) Cal .45 Pistol, one (1) Cal .38 Revolver, and assorted ammunition.

Brigadier General Roberto S. Capulong, the 602nd Infantry Brigade Commander said that the success of this law enforcement operation relied on the close and constant coordination of all security forces in the area.

“After the clearing operation, all the recovered pieces of evidence were placed under proper custody while the suspect was filed with necessary charges by police forces”, BGen. Capulong stressed.

Meanwhile, Major General Juvymax R. Uy PA, Commander of JTF Central and 6th Infantry Division extended his commendation to the security forces involved in the successful joint law enforcement operation.

“Let us continue our fight against terrorism and preserve the peace by securing the communities under our joint area of operation against all lawless elements”, MGen. Uy added.