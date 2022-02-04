  Friday Feb, 04 2022 04:43:32 AM

8 and 11-month old babies die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Sox, 507 new infections

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Thu Feb 3, 2022
77
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 3, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FIVE HUNDRED SEVEN (507) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT (538) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City, incluidng an 8-month old male baby.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, including an 11-month old male baby

Overall, there are a total of 65,559 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,988 (6.08%) are active cases, 59,174 (90.26%) recoveries and 2,374 (3.62%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 03. 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 153 CASES) ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 2 2 BANISILAN 1 CARMEN KABACAN 3 12 LIBUNGAN 5 MAGPET 8 MAKILALA 6 MATALAM 4 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (207 CASES) 11 BANGA KORONADAL CITY LAKESEB 13 34 6 3 NORALA f D.H- Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 03, 2022 6:00 PM POLOMOLOK STO. IÑO SURALLAH 74 12 14 2 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 5 T'BOLI 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 40 CASES) 5 COLUMBIO 4 ESPERANZA ISULAN 8 31 1 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 10 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 10 5 8 1 8 TACURONG CITY REGIONXI 507 f Development Soccsksargen Region D.H- Center Health (Page (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRIEEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 03, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 RECOVERIES) COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 163 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN MAGPET MATALAM M'LANG 3 3 15 15 10 6 PIGCAWAYAN PRES. ROXAS TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 149 RECOVERIES) 6 BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY 93 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 39 11 3 TANTANGAN f DOH Center for Health Development Socesksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 03, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 164 RECOVERIES) BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 9 9 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN 15 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 28 LEBAK 2 LUTAYAN 3 PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 12 1 79 538 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

8 and 11-month old babies die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Sox, 507 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 3, 2022 (6:00 PM) FIVE HUNDRED SEVEN (507) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY-...

3 Dawlah gunmen neutralized in central Mindanao in just 8 days

BALABAGAN, Lanao del Sur --- A team of Marines killed a  Dawlah Islamiya member in a clash here Wednesday, the third from the group that...

Murder of Lanao police officer not `rido’ case, clan says

MARAWI CITY --- The family of slain Police Major Omar Tago said Thursday “rido” could not be an angle for the gun attack last Monday that resulted in...

Daulah Islamiya slain in Lanao Sur military ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A Daulah Islamiya extremist under the Maute Group was neutralized during an encounter with the 1st Marine Brigade troops...

Abu Sayyaf, soldier perish in Sulu encounter 

COTABATO CITY --- An Army soldier and an Abu Sayyaf member were killed in a gunfight in Patikul town in Sulu Monday.  The fatalities were...