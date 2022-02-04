8 and 11-month old babies die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Sox, 507 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 3, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FIVE HUNDRED SEVEN (507) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT (538) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City, incluidng an 8-month old male baby.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, including an 11-month old male baby

Overall, there are a total of 65,559 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,988 (6.08%) are active cases, 59,174 (90.26%) recoveries and 2,374 (3.62%) COVID-19 related deaths.