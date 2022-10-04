8 cops get merit medal from PRO-12

GEN. SANTOS CITY – As a result of the exemplary and efficient performance to duty, eight police personnel of PRO 12 were conferred with medals during the Traditional Monday Flag Raising Ceremony at Grandstand, PRO 12, Tambler, General Santos City on October 3, 2022.

Brig. Gen. Rolando E Destura, deputy regional director for administration, conferred Medalya ng Papuri to the following personnel for the successful service of warrant of arrest for two counts of Rape against Feliciano Ramogon Vernman Jr., Top 1 Most Wanted Person of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on June 4, 2022, namely:

1. PLTCOL JULIUS R MALCONTENTO;

2. PMSg Mario C Belisario Jr;

3. PSSg Omar L Alevas; and

4. PCpl George Kelvin I Baquillos.

He also awarded four personnel with Medalya ng Pagtulong sa Nasalanta for the commendable conduct of Search and Rescue Operation to more or less 22 houses damaged with estimated 668 household members during the flash flood incident due to heavy rainfall in Alabel, Sarangani Province on July 26, 2022, which received praises and positive comments from netizens on social media, namely:

5. PLT AKMAD OMAR DIOCOLANO;

6. PSSg Liza Amor V Petras;

7. PCpl Raymond A Arevalo; and

8. Pat Johnfrel T Tabingo

Brig. Gen. Destura has congratulated the awardees for their noble deeds, laudable efforts and noteworthy contribution in the remarkable success and progress of SOCCSKSARGEN.